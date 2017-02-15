Hiatus? They should call it “Bye-atus.”

Hi everyone! I’m taking a small break from this blog while I promote my book (please buy it! <–see, like that), work on my new column for The Awl (more on that soon!), and spend time with my family (not in an “I’m a disgraced political figure” way, in the real way).

Soon, I’ll be back to rate job ads, post one-off television recaps, interview my famous friends (all two of them), relentlessly self-promote, and generally scream into the Internet ether (Rilke would be proud).

See you soon! And please buy my book!