Today is Feb. 7, 2017. It is the official publication day of Schadenfreude, A Love Story: Me, the Germans, and 20 Years of Attempted Transformations, Awkward Miscommunications, and Humiliating Situations That Only They Have Words For, my first work of commercial nonfiction. If you think the title’s got too many words, just wait ’till you read the book. So, I’m going to be pretty frantic all day, but I’ve still got some extra-special bonus audiovisual content coming your way later today, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, here’s my current mood (both Anna’s jubilation and Elsa’s dread):

(Why yes, we do watch the first 15 minutes of Frozen on near-constant loop in my house, why do you ask?)

And also, as always…

