30 Days of Schadenfreude: Rate My JIL Returns

Courtesy of my friend I., here is a doozy of a job ad for you philosophers out there.

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Auburn, AL. The Department of Philosophy is seeking candidates for a possible instructor position in philosophy and religion beginning the 2017-2018 academic year. The position is non-tenure track and for one year, though it is renewable for up to five years. The position comes with teaching responsibilities only, but the successful candidate is expected to make professional progress. A fulltime, 9-month appointment runs from mid-August to mid-May. Course load is four classes per semester and the salary is $36,000.00. Final appointment is contingent upon funding. Graduate degrees in both Philosophy and Religion required. Ability to teach a broad range of introductory philosophy courses, as well as introductory courses in world religions, is required. Review of applicants will begin February 15th, 2017 and continues until position is filled.

***

Quick, put your two (2!) graduate degrees in different subjects to use making 36K a year teaching 4-4 for a “POSSIBLE” (ha!) single-year-appointment, while being expected to publish! I don’t know whose misfortune I should be celebrating here–definitely not the suckers who will apply for this job, and definitely not the poor bastard who’ll MAYBE get it (HA!), but I guess the tired, pathetic oligarchic fuck-faces who conceived of that job in the first place? Administrators? Let’s hope it was administrators. If actual members of the Profession conceived of, and actively sought out, this piece-of-shit job listing, then I also celebrate, perversely, the ever-encroaching demise of the profession they do not deserve. (So, let’s hope it’s administrators!)