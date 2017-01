On this season of the Hereronormative What the Fuck Hour, the official villain is a grown adult woman with a nanny.

My daughter is an actual toddler and she doesn’t even have a nanny.

Anyway, the Schadenfreude comes, I guess, from the knowledge that everyone Officially Hates Corinne? I sorta feel bad for her, TBH. Mostly, though, I feel bad for me, for somehow getting sucked into this season of the Heteronormative What the Fuck Hour.