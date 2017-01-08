Often, when I talk about Schadenfreude (and especially in my book), it’s my misfortune that is the subject of others’ joy. This is not one of those times.
Reminder: Leave your best/worst Schadenfreude moments in the comments (either others’ joy at your woe, or your joy at others’), and you could win a free book. (Yes, it’s only my book, but still, free book!)
2 thoughts on “30 Days of Schadenfreude, Day 2”
Well, right now other people’s joy in my suffering comes from Trump’s elevation to Il Duce. All those Trump supporters dancing and singing, meanwhile I’m looking at being homeless in two years or less because the savings that were supposed to get me to early Social Security retirement will no longer matter, because Social Security will be eviscerated. My VA medical care won’t matter either, since that will be destroyed as well. These dumbasses are going to have it as bad or worse than I will, but they’re still dacni’ and singin’ …
I’ll think about it some more. Maybe I can come up with a better one.
LikeLike
😢
LikeLike